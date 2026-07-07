Siya Goyal secret wedding complicates Ketan Agarwal Lohagad murder probe
The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder at Lohagad Fort just got a twist: turns out his fiancee, Siya Goyal, secretly married her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary four months ago.
If this is true, it would have canceled her engagement to Agarwal from earlier this year and could explain why police think she may have plotted to avoid marrying him in November.
Police probe deleted Instagram wedding photos
Police believe Chaudhary paid someone to help with the hush-hush wedding and are now digging through deleted Instagram photos where the couple supposedly wore wedding garlands.
Two of Goyal's college friends who were there are being questioned.
The whole plot may have been rushed when Agarwal's family asked for Siya's documents for a destination wedding in Udaipur.
Both Goyal and Chaudhary are in custody as the investigation continues.