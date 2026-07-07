Siya Goyal secret wedding complicates Ketan Agarwal Lohagad murder probe

Police probe deleted Instagram wedding photos

Police believe Chaudhary paid someone to help with the hush-hush wedding and are now digging through deleted Instagram photos where the couple supposedly wore wedding garlands.

Two of Goyal's college friends who were there are being questioned.

The whole plot may have been rushed when Agarwal's family asked for Siya's documents for a destination wedding in Udaipur.

Both Goyal and Chaudhary are in custody as the investigation continues.