Siya Goyal's deleted chats surface in alleged Ketan Agarwal murder
India
Police investigating realtor Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder have uncovered deleted chats from accused Siya Goyal's phone.
The messages show Goyal talking about a wedding she described as "never going to happen," and investigators are now digging into what really went on behind the scenes.
Siya Goyal sought Aadhaar photos
One chat shows Goyal asking a friend for Aadhaar card photos to book wedding tickets, which caught the police's attention.
Investigators also found coded conversations, hinting that more people might be involved.
Both Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary are in custody, while police continue sifting through digital evidence to piece together the sequence of events.