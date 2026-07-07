Siya Goyal's lawyer denies secret marriage in Ketan Agarwal probe
India
Siya Goyal's lawyer has shot down reports that she secretly married co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.
Both were arrested in June after the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who was actually engaged to Goyal and set to marry her in November.
The lawyer called the marriage claims "baseless and misleading."
Coded chats and Snapchat message found
Police say they've recovered coded chats between Goyal and Chaudhary, using nicknames and emojis only they understand.
Eyewitnesses are helping investigators, and both accused will stay in custody until July 16 while evidence is reviewed.
Investigators also found a Snapchat message from May where Goyal reportedly hinted her wedding with Agarwal "not going to take place," raising questions about her intentions before the crime.