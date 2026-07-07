Siya Goyal's lawyer denies secret marriage in Ketan Agarwal probe

Coded chats and Snapchat message found

Police say they've recovered coded chats between Goyal and Chaudhary, using nicknames and emojis only they understand.

Eyewitnesses are helping investigators, and both accused will stay in custody until July 16 while evidence is reviewed.

Investigators also found a Snapchat message from May where Goyal reportedly hinted her wedding with Agarwal "not going to take place," raising questions about her intentions before the crime.