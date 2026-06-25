Pune murder: Accused fiancee was under family pressure to marry

Ongoing probe

2,004 calls made in 6 months

According to cops, Siya and her lover remained in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 calls. Police believe the calls were part of the planning that resulted in the murder. "The probe also revealed that on the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe...During the meeting, the two allegedly identified a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.