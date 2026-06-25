Pune murder: Accused fiancee was under family pressure to marry
What's the story
A new motive has emerged in the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal. Investigators suspect his fiancee, Siya Goyal, was not mentally prepared for marriage and was under family pressure. "The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal," a senior police officer told ANI. The police now allege that she conspired with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to kill Ketan and make it look like an accident.
Case details
Ketan fell into gorge on June 18
Both Siya and Chaudhary have been arrested and remanded in police custody till June 29. Ketan died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Initially, Siya claimed he slipped while taking photos near the edge of the fort. An accidental death report was filed and his body was recovered after a three-hour operation. However, inconsistencies in her account led investigators to suspect a murder conspiracy involving Siya and Chaudhary.
Relationship investigation
Siya viewed Ketan as an obstacle to her relationship
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said officers are looking into multiple angles, including financial disputes and personal relationships. The investigation revealed that Siya was in a relationship with Chaudhary, whom she met at a Diwali party last year. Police suspect she saw Ketan as an obstacle to her relationship with Chaudhary and wanted more time for herself before marriage.
Previous incident
Probe underway into possible earlier attempt on Ketan's life
Investigators are also probing a possible earlier attempt on Ketan's life four days before his death. Ketan's father, Vishal, alleged that his son was pushed toward the edge during a visit to Lohagad Fort on June 14. "At the time, he managed to save himself by holding on to nearby bushes. When Ketan realized he had been pushed, Siya raised a false alarm about a snake...Looking back, I believe there was an attempt to kill Ketan...on June 14," he said.
Ongoing probe
2,004 calls made in 6 months
According to cops, Siya and her lover remained in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 calls. Police believe the calls were part of the planning that resulted in the murder. "The probe also revealed that on the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe...During the meeting, the two allegedly identified a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.