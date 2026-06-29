Siya took ₹1cr from Ketan under guise of 'wedding shopping'

Murder scheme

Goyal would signal Chaudhary when to push Agarwal

According to the police, as part of their plan, Goyal would sit down under the pretext of tying her shoelaces or drinking water to signal Chaudhary to push Agarwal off the cliff. "The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim's reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge," an official said, as per PTI.