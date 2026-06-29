Siya took ₹1cr from Ketan under guise of 'wedding shopping'
What's the story
New developments have emerged in the murder of 26-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by his betrothed Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. According to NDTV, the police say Goyal had taken ₹1 crore from Agarwal under the pretext of wedding shopping but used it to finance her lover's career and business instead. Police say the couple had planned the murder in advance and even worked out a timeline for their future together after the crime.
Murder scheme
Goyal would signal Chaudhary when to push Agarwal
According to the police, as part of their plan, Goyal would sit down under the pretext of tying her shoelaces or drinking water to signal Chaudhary to push Agarwal off the cliff. "The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim's reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge," an official said, as per PTI.
Pre-murder preparations
Secret call before murder
Chaudhary took care to mask his presence by traveling on a scooter instead of a car to avoid detection at toll plazas. Goyal allegedly made a "secret call" to Chaudhary just 34 minutes before the murder, which is now being looked at as their final confirmation of the plot. The police also revealed that the murder plan was finalized by late May and that Goyal had tried to push Agarwal off a cliff on June 14 but failed.
Deceptive tactics
The snake story
After the failed attempt on June 14, Goyal allegedly concocted a story about a snake to explain why she accidentally pushed Agarwal. On their second attempt on June 18, Chaudhary followed them to ensure Agarwal didn't escape. The couple had agreed that after Agarwal's murder, Goyal would remain unmarried for three years as part of their plan to avoid suspicion. They planned to marry after Chaudhary was financially secure and the matter was no longer in the spotlight.