SJTA rejects ISKCON off-date Rath yatra, Puri Maharaja urges leaders
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has pushed back against ISKCON's claim that it's okay to hold Rath Yatra on non-traditional dates.
SJTA says the festival should stick to the date set by Hindu scriptures, and Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, is also asking national leaders to help protect Odisha's traditions.
ISKCON, however, says changing their international schedule is tough because of permit issues abroad.
Odisha groups protest, seek ISKCON ban
ISKCON's stance has sparked protests in Odisha, with groups like Kalinga Sena and We for Bhubaneswar demanding a ban on their activities.
The SJTA also accused ISKCON of wrongly suggesting the king supported off-date celebrations.
Meanwhile, social media is buzzing as Odia communities worry about keeping the original spirit of Rath Yatra alive.