SJTA rejects ISKCON off-date Rath yatra, Puri Maharaja urges leaders

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has pushed back against ISKCON's claim that it's okay to hold Rath Yatra on non-traditional dates.

SJTA says the festival should stick to the date set by Hindu scriptures, and Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, is also asking national leaders to help protect Odisha's traditions.

ISKCON, however, says changing their international schedule is tough because of permit issues abroad.