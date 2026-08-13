SKM launches 228-km Kisan Bachao Padyatra starting August 16
India
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is launching a 228-km Kisan Bachao Padyatra from August 16, starting at Data Singh Wala village on the Haryana-Punjab border and ending with a farmers' panchayat at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on August 29.
Jagjit Singh Dallewal leads 51 farmers
Led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 51 farmers will walk the full route, joined by 200 more supporters as they pass through key Haryana spots like Narwana, Jind, and the Singhu border before reaching Delhi.
Organizers say it'll be peaceful and won't disrupt traffic.
The march also honors farmer Shubham, who lost his life in an earlier protest, making this not just a demand for change but a tribute too.