SKM launches 228-km Kisan Bachao Padyatra starting August 16

Led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 51 farmers will walk the full route, joined by 200 more supporters as they pass through key Haryana spots like Narwana, Jind, and the Singhu border before reaching Delhi.

Organizers say it'll be peaceful and won't disrupt traffic.

The march also honors farmer Shubham, who lost his life in an earlier protest, making this not just a demand for change but a tribute too.