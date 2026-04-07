Skymet predicts India's 2026 monsoon at 94% amid El Nino India Apr 07, 2026

Heads up, India could get less rain than usual this year.

Skymet Weather predicts the 2026 southwest monsoon will bring about 94% of average rainfall, likely because of a stronger El Nino.

Since this June-to-September season delivers most of the water for crops like rice and sugarcane, it's a big deal for farmers and the economy.