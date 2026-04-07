Skymet predicts India's 2026 monsoon at 94% amid El Nino
India
Heads up, India could get less rain than usual this year.
Skymet Weather predicts the 2026 southwest monsoon will bring about 94% of average rainfall, likely because of a stronger El Nino.
Since this June-to-September season delivers most of the water for crops like rice and sugarcane, it's a big deal for farmers and the economy.
Weaker monsoon threatens rural incomes
A weaker monsoon can hit rural incomes hard, leading to crop losses and even higher prices at the market.
a significant portion of India's farmland still rely on these rains, so any drop can ripple through food supplies and daily life.
Plus, other rainy seasons, like the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu or winter rains up north, also play a key role in keeping plates full across India.