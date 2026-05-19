Skymet's Jatin Singh warns weak Kerala monsoon may 26 heatwave
India
Heads up, Kerala! The southwest monsoon is expected to show up around May 26 this year.
But Jatin Singh from Skymet Weather says the start will be weak and a little messy.
Plus, with fewer summer thunderstorms lately, those scorching heatwave days might stick around until early June.
El Nino could weaken monsoon
El Nino conditions could make the second half of the monsoon weaker, and low water levels in some reservoirs might mean more water stress if rainfall isn't steady.
Singh points out that even strong El Nino years don't always spell drought: if rain is spread out evenly, things could still turn out okay.
Just expect some interruptions and delays as the monsoon picks up speed.