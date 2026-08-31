Slain Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan's family appeals to Rahul Gandhi

Ankit's wife, speaking to ANI, "The police are working hard, but there is no ground-level result. Five days have passed, and no arrests have been made so far. This makes us feel that no action is being taken."

His sister also pleaded for support from Gandhi after losing her brother just before Raksha Bandhan.

Police say four unidentified attackers were involved, with a viral post linking the murder to the Gogi gang, but so far, no one has been arrested.