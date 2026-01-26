SLB's 'Bharat Gatha' tableau celebrates India's cinematic journey

Why does it matter?

"Bharat Gatha" was more than just a float—it showed how India's storytelling has evolved, from ancient oral traditions (the 'Shruti' segment depicting oral traditions) to epic tales like the Mahabharata (the 'Kriti' segment featuring Lord Ganesha inscribing the Mahabharata), all the way to today's digital age with cameras, satellites, and AI (the 'Drishti' segment showcasing modern media elements).

With Shreya Ghoshal's special song setting the vibe and Bhansali calling it "Co-creating this tableau with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting was a tribute to India's timeless stories and the power of cinema to retell them. ," this tableau celebrated how Indian cinema connects us at home—and around the world.