Sleeper bus to Delhi flips on Noida Expressway 17 injured
India
Early Sunday morning, a sleeper bus headed to Delhi flipped over near Dalit Prerna Sthal on the Noida Expressway.
17 people were hurt, including an 18-month-old girl, after the driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed into a divider.
The impact was so strong that the front wheel came off.
Driver and conductor missing after crash
Right after the accident, both the driver and conductor disappeared and are still untraceable.
Emergency teams and locals quickly responded, taking all injured passengers, 10 men, five women, and two girls, to hospitals in Noida and Delhi.
An 18-year-old girl is grievously injured and undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.
Police are searching for those responsible but have not filed any formal charges yet.