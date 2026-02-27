Sleeper Vande Bharat trains to run on Howrah-Kamakhya route
Two new 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are set to hit the tracks by March 2026, joining the already packed Howrah-Kamakhya route.
Each train can carry up to 823 passengers and the Vande Bharat Sleeper service launched in January has been running at full capacity.
Trains built for speed, with engines that go from 0
These sleepers are built for speed—operating at up to 160km/h, with engines that go from zero to hundred in just 52 seconds.
You'll find ergonomic berths, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras, and Kavach safety tech onboard for a smoother and safer ride.
ICF is also working on bigger, 24-coach versions
ICF is also working on bigger, 24-coach versions with Wi-Fi, noise insulation, and space for over 1,200 people—almost a 50% jump in capacity compared to current models.
Plus, they're designed for high speeds that could exceed Rajdhani Express averages in suitable conditions, though commercial speeds depend on track permissions, signaling and route conditions.