Sleeper Vande Bharat trains to run on Howrah-Kamakhya route India Feb 27, 2026

Two new 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are set to hit the tracks by March 2026, joining the already packed Howrah-Kamakhya route.

Each train can carry up to 823 passengers and the Vande Bharat Sleeper service launched in January has been running at full capacity.