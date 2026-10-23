Slogans 'Free Kashmir' 'Free Sharjeel Imam' spray-painted on JMI campus
India
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi is facing fresh controversy after "Free Kashmir" and "Free Sharjeel Imam" slogans were spray-painted on campus walls.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh called it a conspiracy by "anti-national forces," while the university has said it would investigate who is behind it.
JMI students on indefinite hunger strike
These slogans appeared as students continue an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the return of their student union and elections, which have not happened since 2006.
Tensions have grown with more graffiti like "RSS Go Back," and university sources allege that CCTV footage was deleted.
The university administration has set up committees to work on a new student union constitution.