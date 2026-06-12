Small fire at Manisha Building in Juhu contained by firefighters India Jun 12, 2026

A small fire broke out Thursday morning at Manisha Building in Juhu, Andheri West, but was quickly contained by firefighters.

The blaze started in an air-conditioning unit on the sixth floor of the 11-story building, and emergency teams were deployed immediately.

Thankfully, the situation was brought under control by late morning.