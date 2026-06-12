Small fire at Manisha Building in Juhu contained by firefighters
India
A small fire broke out Thursday morning at Manisha Building in Juhu, Andheri West, but was quickly contained by firefighters.
The blaze started in an air-conditioning unit on the sixth floor of the 11-story building, and emergency teams were deployed immediately.
Thankfully, the situation was brought under control by late morning.
Bharati Arogya says 8 patients stable
Multiple agencies (including police, fire brigade, Adani Electric staff, PWD workers, and an ambulance) jumped into action right away.
Eight people were taken to Bharati Arogya Hospital for treatment; hospital authority later said everyone is stable.