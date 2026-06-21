Small fire at Nagasandra Metro in Bengaluru contained, no injuries
India
A small fire started near the emergency exit at Nagasandra Metro Station in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon around 1:30pm
There was some smoke and a few flames, but no one was hurt and trains on the Green Line kept running as usual.
Quick action from staff and firefighters got things under control fast.
Metro officials say station safe now
Metro officials say the station is safe now, and there's no need to worry.
They've asked people to stay calm, promising to share any important updates if needed.