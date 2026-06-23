Smart locks, locked exits questioned after Lucknow, Delhi, Indore fires
After deadly fires in Lucknow, Delhi, and Indore, people are questioning whether smart locks and sealed exits make buildings less safe.
In the June 2026 Lucknow fire, 15 residents could not escape because auto-locking gates and blocked emergency exits trapped them inside. Rescuers had to break through walls to help.
Similar problems happened in Delhi and Indore, where locked terraces or failed electronic locks slowed down evacuations.
These incidents are sparking debates about how much we can trust tech for safety.
Experts urge manual override awareness
Experts point out that extreme heat or water during a fire can mess up electronic lock circuits, making them useless when you need them most.
Even if there is a manual override or battery backup, panic and lack of awareness often mean people do not use them quickly enough.
Fire safety advocates say evacuation routes should always be reliable. Tech glitches should not cost lives.
They are pushing for better awareness about manual overrides so everyone knows how to get out fast in an emergency.