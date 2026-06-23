Smart locks, locked exits questioned after Lucknow, Delhi, Indore fires

Experts urge manual override awareness

Experts point out that extreme heat or water during a fire can mess up electronic lock circuits, making them useless when you need them most.

Even if there is a manual override or battery backup, panic and lack of awareness often mean people do not use them quickly enough.

Fire safety advocates say evacuation routes should always be reliable. Tech glitches should not cost lives.

They are pushing for better awareness about manual overrides so everyone knows how to get out fast in an emergency.