Smit Machchhar praised after averting alleged Flydubai crash attempt
India
Captain Smit Machchhar from Mumbai is being celebrated for stopping his co-pilot from allegedly trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 180 people on board.
The incident happened on September 30, and both Indian and Israeli prime ministers have praised him.
Machchhar is now receiving treatment for injuries in Saudi Arabia, with support pouring in from his family and friends back home.
Ghatkopar neighbors rally behind Smit Machchhar
Back in Ghatkopar, neighbors have come together to help: some even arranged for his parents to travel to Saudi Arabia.
Friends remember him as calm and always ready to help, and everyone is planning a big welcome once he is home safe.