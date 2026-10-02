Smit Machchhar recovering after copilot ax attack on flydubai flight
India
Captain Smit Machchhar is recovering in Abu Dhabi after being attacked by his copilot with an ax on a flydubai flight.
Even with serious head and hand injuries, he managed to alert the crew and passengers, helping keep everyone safe.
His parents were in shock and fear and concerned about his well-being.
Family proud but focused on recovery
Machchhar's father shared that Smit has been flying for nearly 17 years now and always looked out for fellow pilots.
While the family is incredibly proud of his courage, they're focused on his recovery before thinking about him flying again.
Other passengers overpowered the attacker, and off-duty pilots safely landed the plane.