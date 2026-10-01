Smit Machchhar to receive Visisht Gujarat Garima Award for bravery
India
Captain Smit Machchhar, a pilot from Gujarat, is set to receive the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
He is being recognized for his bravery during the mid-air emergency aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, turning what could have been a disaster into a story of courage.
Bhupendra Patel hails Smit Machchhar
Machchhar's actions have earned him global praise and made both Gujarat and India proud.
The Chief Minister called him a "valiant son of Gujarat," highlighting how one person's bravery can shine a positive light on their entire community.