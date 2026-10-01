Smit Machhar awarded Visisht Gujarat Garima after saving 174 passengers

Gujarat's chief minister said that the courage of Captain Smit Machhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today.

Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers, a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable.

Friends say Machhar is calm and hard-working, traits that clearly paid off in a real crisis.

He's now recovering from his injuries, with support pouring in from across India.