Smit Machhar awarded Visisht Gujarat Garima after saving 174 passengers
Captain Smit Machhar from Mumbai is being recognized with the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award after he stopped a mid-air attack by his co-pilot on a flight to Israel.
Even though he was badly injured, Machhar managed to save the lives of 174 passengers.
Gujarat CM hails Smit Machhar's bravery
Gujarat's chief minister said that the courage of Captain Smit Machhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today.
Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers, a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable.
Friends say Machhar is calm and hard-working, traits that clearly paid off in a real crisis.
He's now recovering from his injuries, with support pouring in from across India.