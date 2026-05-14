Smithsonian returns 2 stolen Tamil Nadu bronze sculptures to India

India credits Ministry of Culture, ASI

This return was made possible thanks to teamwork between India's Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and Indian embassies abroad and enforcement agencies.

ASI tracked down their origins using archival records, field documentation and photos from the 1950s and 1960s.

Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared that another 657 Indian artifacts recently recovered from the US are being checked for transport.

Since 2014, India has brought back 655 artifacts, each one helping restore pieces of its history.