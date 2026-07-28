Smoke on Mahalaxmi Express near Karjat's Monkey Hill, passengers safe
India
Passengers on the Mahalaxmi Express had a tense moment early Tuesday when smoke was spotted in one of the coaches near Karjat's Monkey Hill.
The train, traveling from Kolhapur to Mumbai, stopped about 90km from its destination, so officials could check things out.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and everyone stayed safe.
Railway police suspect short circuit
Railway police say a short circuit probably caused the smoke.
The train was held up near Karjat around 5:30am while teams fixed the issue.
Senior Police Inspector Kiran Matkar said, "No one was injured in the incident," and after checks, the train continued on to Mumbai without further trouble.