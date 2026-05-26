Smoke spotted as IndiGo taxied at Kempegowda airport, everyone evacuated
India
An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai had a tense moment on Tuesday when smoke was spotted while the plane was taxiing for takeoff at Kempegowda International Airport.
Crew acted quickly, and everyone, passengers and staff, was safely evacuated.
The airline made sure people were comfortable in the terminal and arranged another aircraft so the journey could continue soon.
IndiGo offers refreshments and reassures passengers
While waiting for the new flight, passengers got refreshments and support from IndiGo staff.
The airline stressed that safety is always its top priority, saying it is taking all necessary steps to handle things smoothly.