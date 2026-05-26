Smoke spotted as IndiGo taxied at Kempegowda airport, everyone evacuated India May 26, 2026

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai had a tense moment on Tuesday when smoke was spotted while the plane was taxiing for takeoff at Kempegowda International Airport.

Crew acted quickly, and everyone, passengers and staff, was safely evacuated.

The airline made sure people were comfortable in the terminal and arranged another aircraft so the journey could continue soon.