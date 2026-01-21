Smriti Irani calls out air pollution crisis at Davos as Delhi chokes
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani spotlighted India's air pollution problem, urging for "strengthening people-centric solutions" to tackle what she called a pressing health issue.
Her speech comes while Delhi's air quality has hit a hazardous AQI of 450, making daily life tough for millions.
Why this matters—and what's working elsewhere
Irani pointed out how air pollution isn't just about smog; it impacts health, city planning, and even energy use—all connected challenges that need big-picture thinking.
Some cities, like Canberra and London, have managed cleaner air thanks to measures such as bushfire controls, green policies and ULEZ fees, while many capitals—including Delhi and Kathmandu—still struggle.
The session emphasized strengthening people-centric solutions and community-led initiatives as ways to help create more breathable cities in the future.