Smriti Irani calls out air pollution crisis at Davos as Delhi chokes

Why this matters—and what's working elsewhere

Irani pointed out how air pollution isn't just about smog; it impacts health, city planning, and even energy use—all connected challenges that need big-picture thinking.

Some cities, like Canberra and London, have managed cleaner air thanks to measures such as bushfire controls, green policies and ULEZ fees, while many capitals—including Delhi and Kathmandu—still struggle.

The session emphasized strengthening people-centric solutions and community-led initiatives as ways to help create more breathable cities in the future.