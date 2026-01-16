Smriti Irani puts women's empowerment in the spotlight at Davos 2025
At the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Smriti Irani led big-picture talks on how including more women in trade and business can reshape economies.
She teamed up with leaders like Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Bill Gates, and WEF President Borge Brende to push for gender equity and highlight what's working for women in energy, healthcare, and tech.
Why should you care?
Irani pointed out that getting more women into the workforce could boost global GDP by up to $2.3 trillion and help women control half of the world's wealth by 2030—pretty game-changing stuff.
The Alliance's skilling programs, which have reached over a million women and engaged thousands of industry members, are already connecting Indian women entrepreneurs with resources and networks.
Moves like these aren't just about fairness—they're about unlocking new opportunities for everyone.