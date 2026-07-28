SNN Properties LLP seeks demolition after Bengaluru tower tilt
An 18-story tower at SNN Raj Etternia in Bengaluru started tilting, sparking a blame game between the builder (SNN Properties LLP) and its geotechnical consultant, Nagadi Consultants.
SNN now wants to demolish and rebuild the tower, even after getting an occupancy certificate, while both sides argue over what went wrong with the foundation.
Nagadi Consultants warned, recommended pile foundations
Nagadi's 2022 report warned that part of the site was an old quarry filled with loose debris up to 12 meters deep, recommending stronger pile foundations.
Instead, raft foundations were used without its input.
SNN claims there was a mix-up in borehole data, blaming Nagadi for flawed advice.
Nagadi says its warnings were ignored and that its report recommended additional investigations.
The incident has raised bigger questions about following safety recommendations in Bengaluru's construction scene.