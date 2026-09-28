Snowfall in Uttarkashi leaves 136 mountaineers, trekkers, support staff stranded
India
A snowfall in Uttarkashi has left 136 mountaineers, trekkers and support staff stuck in the upper Himalayas: 89 were part of high-altitude expeditions, while 47 are at Kalindi Pass and Auden's Col base camps.
So far, at least five people have been airlifted out, as rough weather is slowing down rescue efforts.
Multiple agencies coordinate rescue operations
Multiple agencies, including disaster response teams, police, and mountaineering experts, are teaming up to get everyone to safety.
The district administration is making sure stranded groups have food, water, and medical aid.
Medical teams and ambulances are on standby as officials keep a close watch on the weather for the next chance to evacuate more people.