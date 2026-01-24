Snowstorm damages nearly 100 structures in J&K's Bandipora
India
A major snowstorm hit Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving almost 100 homes and buildings damaged—especially in Gurez, Tulail, and Abdullan village.
The storm brought powerful winds and heavy snowfall from Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday in January 2026, after nearly three months of drought.
Why does this matter?
The storm caused travel chaos—uprooting trees, blowing off rooftops, and dumping heavy snow, with some other districts reporting accumulations of up to 4-6 feet.
Key highways were shut down, all flights from Srinagar Airport on Friday were canceled, and some train services were suspended.
The good news: no casualties have been reported so far. Officials are now checking the damage and are monitoring the situation.