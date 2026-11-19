So-called herbal alcohol cure kills 2, sickens 5 in Betul
A so-called herbal cure for alcohol addiction turned tragic in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, where two people lost their lives and five others became seriously ill after drinking a mysterious red liquid.
The victims believed the drink would help them quit alcohol.
The surviving patients were moved to a bigger hospital for treatment.
Police detain 3, test red liquid
Police have detained three people linked to the incident and are testing the red liquid to find out what was really inside.
Authorities are also sending health teams door-to-door in nearby villages to make sure no one else is at risk and to prevent this from happening again.