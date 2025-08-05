Soapstone mining in Uttarakhand could trigger disaster like Joshimath

A new government report says Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand could face a disaster like Joshimath if unregulated soapstone mining continues. The panel found that unsafe digging is making the land unstable, drying up water sources, and even damaging buildings—all in an area already at high earthquake risk.

Experts checked out 61 mines and spotted risky moves Experts checked out 61 mines and spotted risky moves: digging too close to homes, dumping waste into streams, and no real support for the pits.

Locals are already seeing cracked walls and dried-up springs.

Satellite images show the ground is shifting—just like what happened before the 2023 Joshimath crisis.

NGT pauses mining in sensitive spots After seeing these red flags, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) paused mining in sensitive spots until safety studies finish.

The Uttarakhand High Court also stopped all mining back in December 2024 due to interference during a court-appointed inspection.

Officials have seized over 100 machines to clamp down on illegal activity.