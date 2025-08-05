IndiGo gets Heathrow slot, plans to launch London flights

Getting into Heathrow is a big deal—Indian airlines have been eyeing those prized slots since Jet Airways first landed there in 2005. Slots are so valuable that airlines buy or rent them just to stay in the game.

Business class on Singapore and Dubai routes

IndiGo's also rolling out its first business-class seats (called IndiGoStretch) on flights to Singapore and Dubai starting August 2025.

With one of the youngest fleets around and a fresh "Best Airline in India and South Asia" award from Skytrax, they're clearly aiming higher than ever.