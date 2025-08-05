IndiGo gets Heathrow slot, plans to launch London flights
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, just announced it will start daily nonstop flights to London Heathrow from October 26, 2025.
They'll be using leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for the route, and plan to add five more of these long-haul jets this year through a deal with Norse Atlantic Airways.
Heathrow slots are like gold
Getting into Heathrow is a big deal—Indian airlines have been eyeing those prized slots since Jet Airways first landed there in 2005.
Slots are so valuable that airlines buy or rent them just to stay in the game.
Business class on Singapore and Dubai routes
IndiGo's also rolling out its first business-class seats (called IndiGoStretch) on flights to Singapore and Dubai starting August 2025.
With one of the youngest fleets around and a fresh "Best Airline in India and South Asia" award from Skytrax, they're clearly aiming higher than ever.