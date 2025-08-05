IAS officer under ED scanner for ₹105 crore scam

Probe began after Assam police uncovered this scam

This probe kicked off after Assam's vigilance team and police found a ₹105 crore scam linked to a teacher training course Sharma managed.

Instead of running the approved 59 centers, she reportedly opened 347, enrolling over a lakh trainees and collecting ₹115 crore in fees.

Sharma also broke financial rules by opening five bank accounts as the only signatory and awarding contracts without tenders—often to family or close associates—with large payments made even when supplies weren't delivered.

The case highlights some serious gaps in oversight and accountability.