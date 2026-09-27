Social media allegation of outsider rape sparks LPU protests
India
Students at Lovely Professional University in Punjab (LPU) staged late-night protests after a social media post alleged an outsider raped a female student.
The unrest saw parts of the campus and the university gate were allegedly vandalized as a vehicle was reportedly set on fire.
Protesters block Chandigarh-Amritsar highway, police investigating
Protesters blocked the Chandigarh-Amritsar National Highway, disrupting traffic in the area.
Police arrived to restore calm and are now investigating the allegation and the circumstances surrounding the social media message.