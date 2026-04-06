Sodi Keshalu surrenders in Telangana with 40 others and rifles
India
Big news from Telangana: Sodi Keshalu, a major Maoist leader, just surrendered to the police along with 40 others.
They handed over serious firepower too: think AK-47s and other rifles.
This move is being called a big blow to the Maoist movement in the state.
Police say Maoist influence declining
Keshalu's surrender is seen as a turning point for the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border region, where he was an influential figure.
It's part of a bigger trend: this year alone, several top Maoist leaders and more than 100 members have surrendered.
The police say it shows their efforts are working and that Maoist influence is on the decline here.