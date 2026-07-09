Sohail Munjawar killed by lion after disturbing mating in Gujarat
India
A 21-year-old man, Sohail Munjawar, was killed by a lion on Wednesday in Gujarat's Amreli district after reportedly disturbing the animal while it was mating near Luvariya Reserve Forest.
Forest officials are investigating the incident.
Lion captured, body sent for autopsy
Forest officials have captured the lion involved and sent Sohail's body for an autopsy.
Authorities say they're still investigating exactly what led up to the attack.
The lion was mating when disturbed, according to forest officials.