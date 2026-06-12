Solapur headmaster Yogesh Patil found hanging as family believed poisoned
India
A deeply sad incident from Solapur, Maharashtra: school headmaster Yogesh Patil, his wife Madhuri (37), and their sons Atharv (11) and Shivansh (nine) were found dead at home on Friday.
Patil was discovered hanging, while his wife and children are believed to have consumed poison.
Yogesh Patil lost ₹1.8cr in stocks
Neighbors broke into the house after a milkman, arriving on Friday morning, found no response.
Police say Patil had lost around ₹1.8 crore in the stock market and was under serious financial stress, having borrowed heavily from friends and relatives.
A 22-page note detailed his debts but didn't blame anyone.
The news has left the local community shocked and saddened.