Solapur headmaster Yogesh Patil found hanging as family believed poisoned

Yogesh Patil lost ₹1.8cr in stocks

Neighbors broke into the house after a milkman, arriving on Friday morning, found no response.

Police say Patil had lost around ₹1.8 crore in the stock market and was under serious financial stress, having borrowed heavily from friends and relatives.

A 22-page note detailed his debts but didn't blame anyone.

The news has left the local community shocked and saddened.