Solar glut drives India's power prices to 0 this May
This May, power prices on India's Energy Exchange dropped to zero multiple times, even though electricity demand was high.
The reason? Solar energy production has exploded, but the grid can't absorb all that extra power.
Prices below ₹1 per unit are now pretty common, showing just how much supply is outpacing what people actually need.
India's 154.23 GW solar outpaces storage
India's solar capacity has soared to 154.23 GW, but battery storage hasn't kept up.
Because solar projects are "must-run," they keep generating even when demand dips (like during cooler weather or slower industry days).
This leaves renewable developers earning nothing during zero-price hours and distribution companies selling surplus power at a loss.
Experts say more battery storage and smarter pricing could help balance things out and protect everyone's bottom line.