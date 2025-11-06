Solar waste management: India needs ₹4,200cr investment

New policies needed to boost recycling

Recycling used panels could spark a ₹3,700 crore market by 2047 and help cut carbon emissions by reusing valuable materials like silicon and copper.

But right now, high costs make recycling tough to pull off.

Experts suggest new policies—like tax breaks and producer responsibility rules—to boost the sector.

There's also talk of creating a Circular Solar Taskforce to get everyone working together on solutions.