Solar waste management: India needs ₹4,200cr investment
India's push for solar power could leave behind 11 million tons of old solar panels by 2047.
Turning this waste into an opportunity will mean building around 300 recycling plants and investing ₹4,200 crore, says a new CEEW report.
New policies needed to boost recycling
Recycling used panels could spark a ₹3,700 crore market by 2047 and help cut carbon emissions by reusing valuable materials like silicon and copper.
But right now, high costs make recycling tough to pull off.
Experts suggest new policies—like tax breaks and producer responsibility rules—to boost the sector.
There's also talk of creating a Circular Solar Taskforce to get everyone working together on solutions.