'Money heist' in real life: Cyber gang tricks investors

Police say busting this syndicate is a priority

Taking cues from the Netflix series Money Heist, the group acted as financial brokers, created fake securities, and moved victims' money into different accounts.

They even froze investor accounts and demanded ransom to release funds.

The scheme unraveled after one person reported losing ₹22 lakh.

Police have arrested three suspects so far, seized phones, SIM cards, debit cards—and are still searching for others involved.

Authorities say busting this syndicate is a priority, highlighting the sophistication of such digital scams; one officer called it a "near-perfect digital deception."