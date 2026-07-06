Solo traveler Annu reports elderly men groped her on train
India
Annu, a solo traveler, shared on Instagram how she was repeatedly groped by elderly men while sleeping on a train from Siwan to Patliputra.
After her protests were ignored, she switched to a crowded compartment and eventually sat outside the air-conditioned coach just to feel safer.
Annu's post sparks viral public outrage
Things got worse when a young man approached her outside the coach, insisting on her phone number. She refused, and he eventually got off the train.
Her post quickly went viral, with people expressing anger and demanding real action for women's safety while traveling alone.
Many called out the need for stricter rules and better protection for women on public transport.