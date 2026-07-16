Somali pirates may release 3 seized ships and 44 crew
India
Three ships and their 44 crew members, taken by Somali pirates earlier this year, could soon be released as talks reach an advanced stage.
The vessels, oil tankers Honor 25 and Eureka, and the cargo ship Sward, were seized in separate incidents near Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.
Negotiators seek lawful ransoms amid piracy
Negotiators are focused on getting everyone home safe while making sure any ransom payments don't break international rules.
Meanwhile, piracy is picking up again in the Western Indian Ocean because of the nearby conflict, leading shipping companies to pay more for security and reroute ships through safer waters.