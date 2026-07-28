Somali pirates seek transfer to serve life sentences in Somalia
India
44 Somali pirates, sentenced to life in Mumbai this year, have asked to finish their sentences in Somalia instead of India.
They're using a 2017 agreement between the two countries that lets prisoners serve time closer to family if both governments agree.
Their lawyers sent the request to Indian and Somali authorities.
First transfer sought under India-Somalia treaty
If approved, this would be the first time anyone's transferred under this India-Somalia treaty.
The pirates are currently held at Taloja Central Jail and were convicted under anti-piracy laws.
The main reason for their request? The treaty focuses on rehabilitation and keeping people near their families, something that hasn't happened yet for life-term prisoners like them.