Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral lands sold after 4 failed auction attempts

Four ancestral lands belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim have finally been sold after four failed attempts to auction them off. The properties were auctioned by the central government on March 5, with a Mumbai-based bidder emerging as the highest bidder for all four plots. This marked the first successful sale since efforts began in 2017.

Property specifics Details of the plots and highest bid The properties are located in Mumbake village, Ratnagiri district, which is Ibrahim's ancestral village. Some of these lands were previously registered in the name of his mother, Amina Bi. The highest bid was for Survey Number 442 (Part 13-B), which went for over ₹10 lakh, which was more than the combined price of the other three plots.

Sale details Payment to be completed by early April The other three plots, Survey Numbers 533, 453, and 617, were sold at their respective reserve prices of ₹2.33 lakh, ₹8.08 lakh, and ₹15,440. Only one bidder came forward for these parcels. The buyer is expected to make full payment by early April 2026 before the sale gets final approval from the competent authority.

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Auction history Why previous auctions failed? The properties were attached in the 1990s as part of action against Ibrahim's assets and were later taken over by the Central government under SAFEMA. Previous auction attempts in 2017, 2020, 2024, and 2025 failed due to lack of bidders. Even a nearly 30% reduction in reserve prices in November 2025 did not attract buyers. The connection to Ibrahim and the 'D-Company' is believed to have scared off potential buyers, as did the fact that they were in remote location.

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