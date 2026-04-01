Somnath Bharti acquitted by city court in 2014 assault case
India
Former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti was acquitted by a city court in a 2014 case where he was accused of assaulting African women.
The court said there just was not enough solid evidence, mainly because key witnesses did not show up to testify, so their statements could not be used.
Judge highlights prosecution witness gaps
The judge highlighted big gaps in the prosecution's side, pointing out that without credible witness accounts, the charges against Bharti simply did not hold up.
While Bharti said that the women were involved in illegal activities, the court ultimately found no proof to back up any of the serious allegations.