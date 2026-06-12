Son files FIR accusing colleagues in Amit Abhay Bramhe suicide
India
Amit Abhay Bramhe, 48, a TCS employee from Bhosari, died by suicide on June 2.
His son has filed an FIR against three people (two colleagues and another man) accusing them of harassment based on details in Bramhe's suicide note.
Police have registered a case and are investigating it under abetment of suicide laws.
FIR details alleged humiliation and threats
The FIR claims Bramhe faced public humiliation, project reassignments, and threats at work from colleagues Archana and Shashwati.
Vinod Palicha allegedly filed false complaints and sent legal notices blaming Bramhe for his own marital issues.
TCS has offered condolences to the family and promised full cooperation with the investigation, while an IT employees' group is calling for an independent inquiry.