Son files FIR accusing colleagues in Amit Abhay Bramhe suicide

FIR details alleged humiliation and threats

The FIR claims Bramhe faced public humiliation, project reassignments, and threats at work from colleagues Archana and Shashwati.

Vinod Palicha allegedly filed false complaints and sent legal notices blaming Bramhe for his own marital issues.

TCS has offered condolences to the family and promised full cooperation with the investigation, while an IT employees' group is calling for an independent inquiry.