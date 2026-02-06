Son kills mother for serving lunch late in Greater Noida
India
A 25-year-old man in Greater Noida allegedly killed his mother on Wednesday over serving lunch late.
The man, who had recently returned home after years of mental health treatment, reportedly struck his 55-year-old mother with a big iron bowl in their courtyard.
Neighbors called father, who took her to hospital
Neighbors heard the commotion and called the father, who rushed his wife to the hospital, but she passed away within an hour.
Police arrested the son at home—he kept insisting his mother was still alive, according to officials.
He's now facing culpable homicide charges and will be sent to the hospital again following legal procedure.