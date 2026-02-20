Son kills mother over bitter gourd curry in Maharashtra India Feb 20, 2026

In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, a man named Jagdish Petkule, whose age is reported as 35 in one source and 37 in others, allegedly killed his 65-year-old mother, Sumitra, after an argument about her cooking bitter gourd curry—a dish he disliked.

Jagdish had a history of alcohol addiction and domestic violence; he'd been living with his mother since his wife left him two months ago.

The fight turned violent when Jagdish returned home drunk and attacked Sumitra, leading to her death on the spot.