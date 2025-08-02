Son kills parents, sister over ancestral land dispute
In Ghazipur's Diliya village, a family dispute over ancestral land ended in tragedy when Abhay Yadav (37) allegedly killed his father Shivram Yadav (65), mother Jamuni Devi (60), and sister Kusum Devi (36) with an ax on July 27.
The conflict began after Shivram transferred a portion of land to Kusum, who had moved back home after two failed marriages.
This decision reportedly fueled arguments and deepened family tensions.
Abhay arrested, investigation ongoing
After the murders, a relative filed an FIR naming Abhay, sparking a police hunt.
He was caught near Chaukia crossing and confessed during questioning, saying anger and greed over the land were behind his actions.
Abhay is now in custody as police continue their investigation.
The case has left the local community shaken and highlights how quickly property disputes can spiral out of control.