Son of ITBP officers arrested for supplying meth in Chandigarh

How it went down—and what's next

Chandel was caught after trying to flee when police flagged down his Hyundai i20; they found 10.1g of meth in his car.

He told investigators he started dealing drugs to keep up with expensive habits and rising costs.

Now booked under the NDPS Act, he could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Police are digging deeper into where he got the drugs and who else might be involved.