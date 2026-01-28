Son of ITBP officers arrested for supplying meth in Chandigarh
Chandigarh's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested Abhishek Chandel, a BTech graduate from Punjab, for allegedly delivering methamphetamine (ice) in Sector 28.
What makes this case stand out: Chandel is the son of senior police officers—his father serves as an Assistant Commandant with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and his mother is a Superintendent in Noida.
How it went down—and what's next
Chandel was caught after trying to flee when police flagged down his Hyundai i20; they found 10.1g of meth in his car.
He told investigators he started dealing drugs to keep up with expensive habits and rising costs.
Now booked under the NDPS Act, he could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted.
Police are digging deeper into where he got the drugs and who else might be involved.